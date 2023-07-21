Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $41.99 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average is $163.29. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

