Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

CVX stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

