Signaturefd LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.