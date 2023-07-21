Cwm LLC Purchases 29,236 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1,223.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 338.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $122.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

