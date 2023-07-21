Signaturefd LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

