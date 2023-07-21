Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

