Signaturefd LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

