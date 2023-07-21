Signaturefd LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WNS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WNS from $98.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

NYSE WNS opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. WNS has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $94.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

