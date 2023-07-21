NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

