Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

