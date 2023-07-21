Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.