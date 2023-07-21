Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $455.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 237.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.58.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

