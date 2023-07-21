Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average is $163.29.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

