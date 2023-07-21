SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,536,000 after buying an additional 1,777,938 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

