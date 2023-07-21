Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

GOOG stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.63. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

