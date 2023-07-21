Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

