Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 237.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

