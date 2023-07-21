Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.