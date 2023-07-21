Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

