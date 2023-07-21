3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

