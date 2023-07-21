Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,759 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 833,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

