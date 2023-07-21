Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 169.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile



Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

