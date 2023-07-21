Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,188 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 582,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,594,000 after buying an additional 250,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $3,302,862.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,254,991.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,237,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,005 shares of company stock worth $49,192,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

