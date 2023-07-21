Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 19,732 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 201.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

