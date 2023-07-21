Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 133.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 160,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after acquiring an additional 104,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.