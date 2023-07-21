CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,488 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

