Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 13,142 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

