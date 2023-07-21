Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

MCRI opened at $69.94 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073. 24.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

