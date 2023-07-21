Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $519.38 Billion in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,380,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,245,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

