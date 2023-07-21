Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,897 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

