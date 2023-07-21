Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

