Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 71.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $59.30 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60, a PEG ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Seagate Technology Company Profile



Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

