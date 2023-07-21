Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $70,174,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201,973.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after purchasing an additional 416,066 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 296,241 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.64.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

