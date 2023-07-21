Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,457,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

LHX opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.03 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

