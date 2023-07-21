Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $154.67 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 266.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

