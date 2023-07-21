Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 83,097 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 202.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,097 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

NYSE AQN opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -716.67%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

