Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,143 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

UBER opened at $46.57 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92, a PEG ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

