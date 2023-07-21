Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $542.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $554.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

