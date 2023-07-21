abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $266.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.