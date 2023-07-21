AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 136 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CE opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $128.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $112.60.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

