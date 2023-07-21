AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.