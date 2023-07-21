abrdn plc Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

