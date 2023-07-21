Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

