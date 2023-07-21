Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.