Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,842,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,166,000 after acquiring an additional 397,032 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $1,975,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 635,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $47.41 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

