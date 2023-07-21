ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $90.55 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,304 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $90,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average is $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.