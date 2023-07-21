Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

