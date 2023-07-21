SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Seagen by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 548,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seagen by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Seagen by 3,030.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 167,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 162,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,008 shares of company stock worth $5,517,008 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $194.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.63. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

