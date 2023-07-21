Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after purchasing an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $119.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

