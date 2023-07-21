Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,666 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.36 and a 1-year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

